April 17 2018
Iyar, 2, 5778
Suspicious substance found at UK immigration minister's office

By REUTERS
April 17, 2018 15:51
LONDON - A suspicious substance has been found at the constituency office of immigration minister Caroline Nokes, police said on Tuesday, a day after she said some Caribbean immigrants incorrectly identified as illegal immigrants may have been deported.

Firefighters and paramedics are also on the scene and the area around the office in southern England has been evacuated, Hampshire Police said.

"We have been called to Market Place, Romsey, following the discovery of a suspicious substance," they added in a statement.

Prime Minister Theresa May apologized on Tuesday to representatives from 12 Caribbean countries over recent harsh treatment by immigration bureaucrats of people who arrived in Britain as children after World War II.

In recent weeks, police have investigated several other potentially suspicious packages sent to British lawmakers, all of which have proved to be harmless.


