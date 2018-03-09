March 09 2018
|
Adar, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Swiss say ready to facilitate U.S.-North Korea talks

By REUTERS
March 9, 2018 17:46
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Neutral Switzerland is ready to facilitate talks between North Korea and the United States, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Friday.

The offer came a day after US President Donald Trump said he was prepared to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un for talks to resolve a standoff over the North's nuclear weapons . It would be the first face-to-face encounter between the two countries' leaders.

"Switzerland is in contact with all the parties involved," the ministry said in a statement. "The good offices Switzerland can provide are well known. It is up to the parties involved to decide if, when and where the talks will be held."

Then-President Doris Leuthard offered in September to mediate in the US-North Korea dispute, noting that Switzerland had a long history of neutral and discreet diplomacy.

North Korea and the United States reached a framework agreement in Geneva in 1994 to freeze construction of the North's nuclear reactors, but that accord unraveled in 2003.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 9, 2018
U.N. chief Guterres encouraged by planned Trump, Kim meeting

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 15 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut