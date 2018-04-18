April 18 2018
|
Iyar, 3, 5778
|
Syria U.N. envoy says U.N. security team visited Douma on Tuesday

By REUTERS
April 18, 2018 01:47
UNITED NATIONS - Syrian UN Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said a United Nations security team traveled to the Syrian town of Douma on Tuesday ahead of a planned visit by international chemical weapons experts on Wednesday to look into a suspected toxic gas attack.

"Today the UN security team entered Douma ... in order to assess the security situation on the ground and if this United Nations security team decided that the situation is sound in Douma then the fact-finding mission will begin its work in Douma tomorrow," Ja'afari told the UN Security Council.

"The Syrian government did all that it can do to facilitate the work of this mission," he said.


