Syria aid group says at least 60 people killed after Douma chemical attack

PARIS - Suspected chemical attacks over the weekend killed at least 60 people and wounded more than 1,000 in Syria's rebel-held eastern Ghouta, a Syria medical relief group said on Monday.



The death toll is likely to rise, according to the Union of Medical Care Organizations, a coalition of international aid agencies that funds hospitals in Syria and which is partly based in Paris.



"The numbers keep rising as relief workers struggle to gain access to the subterranean areas where gas has entered and hundreds of families had sought refuge," the group said in a statement.



