April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
Syria blames Israel, U.S. of 'electronic attack' that set off air defenses

By REUTERS
April 17, 2018 11:47
BEIRUT - A false alarm led to Syrian air defense missiles being fired overnight and there was no fresh attack on Syria, a commander in the regional military alliance that backs the Syrian government told Reuters.

Syrian state TV reported overnight that anti-aircraft defenses had shot down missiles fired at an air base in the Homs area, and a media unit run by the Lebanese group Hezbollah said missiles had also targeted an air base near Damascus.

The commander, who spoke on condition of anonymity, attributed the malfunction to "a joint electronic attack" by Israel and the United States targeting the Syrian radar system.

The issue had been dealt with by Russian experts, the commander said.


