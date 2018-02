BEIRUT - Syria on Thursday described a strike by the US-led coalition overnight in east Syria as a "war crime" and called for the coalition to be dismantled, Syrian state news agency (SANA) said.



"We demand [that the international community] condemn this massacre and hold the coalition responsible for it," SANA reported, citing a letter sent by the foreign ministry to the United Nations and saying that the coalition was illegal and should be disbanded.



