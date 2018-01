CAIRO - Syrian High Negotiations Committee (HNC) will boycott Syria Peace Congress to be held in the Russian city of Sochi this month, HNC said in a tweet posted on its official Twitter account.





Breaking: The Syrian High Negotiations Committee members just voted on their participation in Russia's “Syrian People's Congress” in Sochi (No: 26 - Yes: 9). HNC won't go to Sochi. pic.twitter.com/Ug9pxiW3cX — Ibrahim al-Assil إبراهيم الأصيل (@IbrahimAlAssil) January 26, 2018

Western powers and some Arab states believe Sochi is an attempt to create a parallel political track that would undermine the United Nations and lay groundwork for a solution more suitable to the Damascus government and its allies.