January 17 2018
|
Shevat, 1, 5778
|
Syrian Kurdish PYD urges action against Turkish bombing of Afrin

By REUTERS
January 17, 2018 09:53




BEIRUT - The main Syrian Kurdish political party called on world powers to stop Turkey's bombardment of the Afrin region in northern Syria.

"Afrin will not be alone," the PYD said in a statement on Wednesday, vowing that all northern and eastern Syria would stand with it.

Ankara has warned of an imminent military operation in Afrin, one of three autonomous cantons that Kurdish forces and their allies have set up since the start of Syria's conflict in 2011.


