March 05 2018
|
Adar, 18, 5778
|
Syrian Observatory: one third of Syria's Ghouta enclave taken by govt

By REUTERS
March 5, 2018 10:12
BEIRUT - The Syrian army and its allies have captured more than a third of the rebel enclave in eastern Ghouta near Damascus since starting a ground offensive there a week ago, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday.

The Britain-based war monitor said more than 700 people have been killed in eastern Ghouta in the past two weeks, since the government and its allies began a massive bombardment of the area on Feb. 18 in preparation for the attack.


