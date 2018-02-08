February 08 2018
Shevat, 23, 5778
Syrian TV: U.S. coalition bombs pro-Syrian gov't forces in Deir al-Zor

By REUTERS
February 8, 2018 10:50




BEIRUT - Syrian state television on Thursday said the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State has bombed pro-Syrian government forces east of the Euphrates river in eastern Syria's Deir al-Zor province.

Statements carried by the television stations called it a "new aggression" and "an attempt to support terrorism." "International coalition forces are bombing popular forces fighting "Daesh" and the (Syrian Democratic Forces) east of the Euphrates river and there are reports of casualties," statements carried by the stations said. 


