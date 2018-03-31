March 31 2018
Syrian army command says it has regained most of eastern Ghouta

By REUTERS
March 31, 2018 19:02
AMMAN - The Syrian army command said on Saturday it has regained most of the towns and villages in eastern Ghouta and was pressing its military operations in the last rebel bastion of Douma.

In a televised statement, the Syrian army spokesman said the weeks-long military campaign had now brought security to the Syrian capital and also secured its main links to other parts of the country, stretching north and all the way to the Iraqi border to the east.

The army command said military operations were continuing in the outskirts of the city of Douma, controlled by the Jaish al-Islam rebel group, the last patch of eastern Ghouta still held by insurgents.


