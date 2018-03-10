March 10 2018
Syrian army intensifies Ghouta assault, report says

By REUTERS
March 10, 2018 12:21
BEIRUT - The Syrian army has intensified its operations in the central part of rebel-held eastern Ghouta, state television reported on Saturday, an area where it is close to cutting the enclave in two.

State television reported that the army was advancing near Mesraba and Mudeira, two small towns which represent the last link between the northern and southern halves of the enclave, which is located near to the Syrian capital Damascus.

Jaish al-Islam and Failaq al-Rahman, the two main insurgent groups in eastern Ghouta, say they have staged counter-attacks in recent days that retook some lost positions.

The ferocious three-week assault on the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus has captured about half its area and killed 960 people, according to a war monitor.


