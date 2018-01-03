January 03 2018
|
Tevet, 16, 5778
|
Syrian army preparing assault to end rebel siege east of capital

By REUTERS
January 3, 2018 03:56




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



AMMAN - The Syrian army, backed by Russian jets, escalated bombing of the last rebel bastion on the eastern outskirts of Damascus as they prepared to break a siege of an army base encircled by opposition forces, residents and witnesses said on Wednesday.



They said the army was amassing elite forces to prepare for a major assault on the Military Vehicles Administration, which is besieged by rebels. At least 200 troops were believed to be trapped within its sprawling, heavily defended grounds.


