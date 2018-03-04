Syrian army says takes ground from militants in eastern Ghouta

BEIRUT - The Syrian army said on Sunday it had been attacking rebel positions in eastern Ghouta for the last two days in response to shelling of Damascus and had recovered control of farmland and towns in the insurgent-held enclave.



In a statement, the Syrian army said a "large numbers of terrorists" had been killed and that a number of their headquarters, tunnels and fortifications had been destroyed, in addition to their equipment.



The army said its operations were being conducted outside the hours of a 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (0700 GMT to 1200 GMT) ceasefire organised by Russia, a military ally of Damascus.



