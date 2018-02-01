February 01 2018
|
Shevat, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Syrian government slams Turkish offensive in Afrin as 'occupation'

By REUTERS
February 1, 2018 16:39




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - The Syrian government described on Thursday a Turkish offensive in Syria's Afrin region as an illegal "aggression" and said it would deal with it accordingly.

"The Turkish military operation in northern Syria is a blatant aggression," said a foreign ministry statement circulated on state media. The unauthorized presence of foreign forces represents "occupation and will be dealt with on this basis," it said.

Turkey launched an air and ground offensive last month against Kurdish fighters who control the northwest Syrian region of Afrin on the Turkish border, opening a new front in Syria's multi-sided war.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 1, 2018
Report: Syrian army air attacks kill 28 in northwest

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 15
    Jerusalem
    9 - 18
    Haifa
  • 12 - 22
    Elat
    10 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut