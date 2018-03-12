Syrian jets hit south in first such attacks since truce

AMMAN - Syrian jets struck rebel-held towns in the country's south on Monday, the first aerial attacks on the area since the United States and Russia brokered a deal making it a "de-escalation zone" last year, rebels and residents said.



At least eight raids struck the rebel-held towns of Busr al-Harir, Hrak, al-Gharaiya al-Gharbiya and al-Sowara in rural areas in eastern Deraa province in southern Syria, two rebel officials told Reuters.



The southern area around Deraa province is one of three main parts of the country where large populations are still under the control of rebels opposed to President Bashar Assad, along with a northern area near the Turkish border and the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus.



