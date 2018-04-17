April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Syrian media: Missile attacks near Homs

By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
April 17, 2018 01:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Hezbollah and Syrian army sources report that Syria's air defense system has responded to a missile attack on the Shayrat airbase in the city of Homs early Tuesday morning according to Lebanons Daily Star. The missiles were intercepted and shot down, the report claims.

Further unconfirmed Syrian military sources report that military aircraft violated Syrian airspace. The Syrian military has tentatively identified the aircraft as Israeli planes, according to the source cited by Al-Masdar news.

The Shayrat airbase was targeted by an American strike last year.

"There is no US military activity in that area at this time," Pentagon officials said responding to the reports of the attack on the Homs airbase.



Related Content

Breaking news
April 17, 2018
Pentagon: No U.S. military activity in Syria at this time

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 33
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 28
    Jerusalem
    15 - 29
    Haifa
  • 22 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut