March 17 2018
|
Nisan, 1, 5778
|
Syrian monitor says strikes on Ghouta rebel town kill 30

By REUTERS
March 17, 2018 10:22
Breaking news

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes on a rebel pocket in eastern Ghouta killed 30 people gathering to leave to government lines on Saturday.

The UK-based war monitoring group said the strikes on Zamalka town also injured dozens. There was no immediate comment from Damascus, which says it only targets armed militants.

The Observatory said a new wave of 10,000 people had left the insurgent pocket to army positions on Saturday in Ghouta, where the government has waged a fierce month-long offensive.


