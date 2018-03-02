March 02 2018
Adar, 15, 5778
Syrian observatory: Turkish jets attack pro-government forces in Afrin

By REUTERS
March 2, 2018 10:12
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Turkish warplanes attacked pro-Syrian government forces overnight, killing at least 17 people in a village in the north of the Afrin region in northwestern Syria, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday.

The dead included three members of the Syrian Kurdish YPG force, while the rest were drawn from militias that support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and entered Afrin last week to help repel a Turkish offensive, the Observatory said.


