January 30 2018
|
Shevat, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Syrian opposition not attending talks in Russia, Turkey to represent them

By REUTERS
January 30, 2018 11:46




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



ANKARA - The Syrian opposition has declined to attend a Syrian peace conference in Russia, a source in Turkey's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the Turkish delegation would represent the opposition at the talks.



The conference in the Russian city of Sochi had gotten off to a rocky start earlier on Tuesday after some delegates opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad refused to leave the airport on arrival, saying they were offended by the presence of the Syrian state's flag and emblem.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 30, 2018
Reports: Palestinian killed by IDF fire during West Bank protests

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    8 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 21
    Elat
    9 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut