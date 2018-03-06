March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Syrian opposition says Russia's Ghouta policy aims for 'demographic change'

By REUTERS
March 6, 2018 13:49
BEIRUT - A prominent Syrian opposition official, Suheir al-Atassi, on Tuesday accused Russia of attempting to force through "demographic change" in the besieged rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta by telling residents to surrender or leave.

"The scorched earth policy and pushing residents to surrender or choose forced displacement and demographic change is what the Russian offer represents," Atassi told Reuters.

Atassi was a member of the now-disbanded Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee.


