March 27 2018
|
Nisan, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Syrian rebel group says awaiting Russian answer on Douma proposals

By REUTERS
March 27, 2018 17:45
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - A Syrian rebel group holed up in the besieged eastern Ghouta town of Douma said on Tuesday that Russia had yet to give its answer to proposals that involve insurgents and civilians staying in the area.

In the face of defeat, rebel groups in other parts of eastern Ghouta have agreed to be moved to Idlib province in northwestern Syria. Douma, held by the Jaish al-Islam group, is the last remaining rebel-held part of eastern Ghouta.

"The Russians have not presented a decision on what the negotiations committee presented to them," Jaish al-Islam's military spokesman Hamza Birqdar said in a text message to Reuters from Douma, adding that a meeting was expected on Wednesday.

He accused the Syrian government and its Russian ally of seeking to impose demographic changes on the area by forcing out its people.

"We have presented our decision to stay. This is not only a decision by Jaish al-Islam, but by all the revolutionary institutions and figures in Douma," Birqdar said.

Jpost's featured videos


Thousands of people - rebel fighters and their families - have left other parts of eastern Ghouta since Thursday under the terms of withdrawal agreements brokered by Russia.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 27, 2018
Suspect arrested over explosives sent to Washington sites

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 18 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 18 - 27
    Jerusalem
    15 - 25
    Haifa
  • 23 - 34
    Elat
    17 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut