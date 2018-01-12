Syrian state media says Turkey helped rebel attack

BEIRUT - Syrian state media on Friday cited field commanders as saying Turkey helped anti-government rebels launch a counter attack against the Syrian army and its allies in the northwest this week, underlining recent regional tensions over the fighting.



"Field commanders confirmed to the SANA correspondent that terrorists from the Turkistan Islamic Party with the direct support, direction and planning of the Turkish regime, brought most of their forces... to start their attack," said SANA, the state news agency.



It added that the rebels had used Turkish vehicles. There was no immediate Turkish reaction to the allegations.



