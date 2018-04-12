April 12 2018
Nisan, 27, 5778
Syria's Assad: Any Western action will destabilize region

By REUTERS
April 12, 2018 13:04
BEIRUT - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said any potential action by Western states would cause more instability in the region, Syrian state television reported on Thursday as the United States and its allies weigh strikes against Syria.

"With every victory achieved on the field, the voices of some Western states are raised and actions are intensified in an attempt by them to change the course of events ... these voices and any possible action will contribute nothing but an increase in instability in the region, threatening international peace and security," it quoted him saying. 


