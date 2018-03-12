March 12 2018
|
Adar, 25, 5778
|
Syria's Douma faces catastrophe

By REUTERS
March 12, 2018 10:24
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

AMMAN - The Syrian rebel-held city of Douma faces a "catastrophic" situation as it becomes the main haven for thousands of people fleeing advances by government forces into eastern Ghouta, its local council said on Monday.

Thousands of families are now sheltering in open streets and public gardens as existing basements and shelters are already overcrowded, the opposition-run Douma local council said.

"After more than 20 days of a barbaric campaign ... this has led to a deterioration of the humanitarian and food situation to a catastrophic level," it said in a statement.

Burials of the dead at the city cemetery have been suspended due to the intensity of aerial strikes, it added.

Hundreds of people have been killed in a ferocious air and artillery bombardment of the eastern Ghouta district since February 18 as the Syrian government seeks to crush the last major rebel stronghold near the capital Damascus.


