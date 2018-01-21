Turkish military has entered Syria's Afrin province





ISTANBUL - Turkey's military forces entered Syria's Afrin province on Sunday, broadcaster Haberturk said, citing Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

The military's entrance into Afrin comes a day after Turkey launched air strikes in the region, targeting the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.Syrian Kurdish YPG militia denies the Turkish claims and adds that the Turkish forces and their rebel allies tried to cross into Afrin but failed after fierce clashes.