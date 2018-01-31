Taliban active in 70 percent of Afghanistan, BBC study finds

WASHINGTON - The Taliban are openly active in 70 percent of Afghanistan's districts, fully controlling 4 percent of the country and demonstrating an open physical presence in another 66 percent, according to a BBC study published on Tuesday.



The BBC estimate, which it said was based on conversations with more than 1,200 individual local sources in all districts of the South Asian country, was significantly higher than the most recent assessment by the NATO-led coalition of the Taliban's presence.



The coalition said on Tuesday that the Taliban contested or controlled only 44 percent of Afghan districts as of October 2017.



