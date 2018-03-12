March 12 2018
|
Adar, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Taliban take district center in western Afghan province

By REUTERS
March 12, 2018 09:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LASHKAR GAH - Taliban fighters have captured a district center in Afghanistan's western province of Farah bordering Iran, where they have battled government security forces fiercely in recent months, officials said on Monday.

Naser Mehri, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said a large group of fighters had captured the center of Anar Dara district on Sunday night after hours of fighting, though police and intelligence service forces were still holding out in their headquarters.

The Taliban released pictures that appeared to show fighters in the town, where skirmishes were taking place on Monday. Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said 15 policemen had been killed and several military vehicles seized, along with a large quantity of ammunition.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 12, 2018
UN investigator calls for human rights inclusion at any N. Korea summits

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 18
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 16 - 27
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut