Taliban take district center in western Afghan province

LASHKAR GAH - Taliban fighters have captured a district center in Afghanistan's western province of Farah bordering Iran, where they have battled government security forces fiercely in recent months, officials said on Monday.



Naser Mehri, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said a large group of fighters had captured the center of Anar Dara district on Sunday night after hours of fighting, though police and intelligence service forces were still holding out in their headquarters.



The Taliban released pictures that appeared to show fighters in the town, where skirmishes were taking place on Monday. Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said 15 policemen had been killed and several military vehicles seized, along with a large quantity of ammunition.



