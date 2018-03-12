March 12 2018
|
Adar, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Teenager jailed for spate of acid attacks on streets of London

By REUTERS
March 12, 2018 15:25
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - A British teenager who sprayed acid into the faces of six motorcyclists during a two-hour robbery spree in London was jailed for 10-1/2 years on Monday.

Derryck John, 17, threw the corrosive liquid through the visors of motorcyclists in an attempt to blind them and steal their scooters – escaping twice with vehicles which he hid before returning to attempt more robberies, prosecutors said.

The use of acid in street attacks in Britain has risen sharply over the past two years, prompting the government to limit the sale of sulphuric acid and ban children from buying it.

John was the passenger on a moped, driven by an unidentified person, and carried out the attacks across East London last July.

"One of the victims has lost 30 percent of his eyesight which he will never recover - others described searing pain and burning at the time and have been forced to leave their jobs as a result of their injuries," said Ramesh Patel, of the Crown Prosecution Service.

"Had they not been wearing helmets, all of the victims’ injuries could have been much more serious," Patel added in a statement.

Detective Sergeant James Leeks said in a police statement on the case: "Acid attacks ruin lives and have no place in our society.

"It beggars belief that anyone would be prepared to scar someone for life and leave them to live with life-changing injuries for the sake of a phone or a moped."

John, who was caught on CCTV when he lifted his own helmet at a filling station, was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court after admitting throwing acid.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 12, 2018
U.S. warns if Security Council doesn't act on Syria, it will

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 18
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 16 - 27
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut