Tehran says Israeli claim it downed Iranian drone is 'ridiculous'

ANKARA - Iran's Foreign Ministry rejected as "ridiculous" reports that Israel had intercepted an Iranian drone launched from Syria on Saturday, state TV reported.



"Reports of downing an Iranian drone flying over Israel and also Iran's involvement in attacking an Israeli jet are so ridiculous ... Iran only provides military advice to Syria," TV quoted Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying.



Earlier, the deputy head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps declined to comment on the report.



Brigadier General Hossein Salami "did not comment on the reports about the Iranian drone when asked by journalists, but he said that Iran could destroy all American military bases in the region and create a hell for the Zionist regime (Israel)," according to the Tasnim news agency.



"We cannot confirm this report on the drone because Israelis are liars... if Syrians confirm it, Iran will confirm it as well," Salami said.

