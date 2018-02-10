February 10 2018
|
Shevat, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Tehran says Israeli claim it downed Iranian drone is 'ridiculous'

By REUTERS
February 10, 2018 13:55




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA  - Iran's Foreign Ministry rejected as "ridiculous" reports that Israel had intercepted an Iranian drone launched from Syria on Saturday, state TV reported.

"Reports of downing an Iranian drone flying over Israel and also Iran's involvement in attacking an Israeli jet are so ridiculous ... Iran only provides military advice to Syria," TV quoted Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying.

Earlier, the deputy head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps declined to comment on the report.

Brigadier General Hossein Salami "did not comment on the reports about the Iranian drone when asked by journalists, but he said that Iran could destroy all American military bases in the region and create a hell for the Zionist regime (Israel)," according to the Tasnim news agency.

"We cannot confirm this report on the drone because Israelis are liars... if Syrians confirm it, Iran will confirm it as well," Salami said.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 10, 2018
Netanyahu speaks with Putin and Tillerson, says Israel will defend itself

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 19 - 28
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 23
    Haifa
  • 15 - 29
    Elat
    16 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut