March 03 2018
|
Adar, 16, 5778
|
Ten injured in clashes as police break up protest camp in Ukraine

By REUTERS
March 3, 2018 12:13
At least 10 people were injured in clashes between Ukrainian police and anti-government protesters in Kiev on Saturday, when officers began removing a protest camp near parliament.

The makeshift tent camp was set up last year by supporters of opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili after he was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship.

Saakashvili, a former Georgian president, was deported to Poland last month.

The majority of Saakashvili's supporters left the camp after his departure, but some activists remained.

Police said about 100 activists had been detained due to violence, while six protesters and four police officers were hurt in the clashes.

"We have two court decisions to inspect and search this area... Then communal workers will clean it up," Andriy Kryshchneko, head of Kiev police, told reporters at the scene.

Grenades, fire and smoke bombs were found in the camp during the raid, police said.

"Police in riot gear approached from two sides and detained almost all the people (in the camp). Trucks started dragging apart and demolishing the barricades," lawmaker and Saakasvili ally Yehor Sobolev said.


