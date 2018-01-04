January 04 2018
Tevet, 17, 5778
Ten people killed in Siberian factory fire

By REUTERS
January 4, 2018 13:23




MOSCOW - Ten people were killed after a fire tore through a shoe factory in the Siberian region of Novosibirsk in eastern Russia, a local prosecutor's' office said on its website on Thursday.

Chinese citizens were likely to have been among the dead, it said in the statement, adding that the fire was caused by a closed-circuit fault.

RIA news agency, citing the emergency services, said the dead included seven Chinese, two citizens of Kyrgyzstan and one Russian.


