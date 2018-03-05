Ten year old pulled over for driving in Jerusalem

Jerusalem police officers pulled over a jeep for a routine inspection on Monday, only to discover it was being driven by a ten-year-old boy, the police spokesperson stated.



The boy's grandfather, who was sitting next to him, had apparently given him permission to drive.



The grandfather explained to the officers that "he is supervising [his grandson]."



The two were taken to a nearby police station. The grandfather was given a hearing in the presence of a police officer, where it was decided that the jeep will be barred from the road for thirty days.

