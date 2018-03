Gazans are amassing in camps along the border for "Land Day"and the "March of Return," an annual occurrence. While the IDF has stated their intention to use live fire on any who attempt to cross the security fence, Gaza residents continue to congregate and set up camp.



Hamas affiliated Al-resalah media tweeted:



#Photos of the influx of citizens to the eastern border of the Gaza Strip in preparation to participate in#TheGreatReturn

#صور | من توافد المواطنين الى الحدود الشرقية لقطاع غزة استعداداً للمشاركة في #مسيرة_العودة_الكبرى pic.twitter.com/QIAtoBVNep — الرسالة للإعلام (@Alresalahpress) March 30, 2018