January 14 2018
|
Tevet, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Thousands protest against Austrian government's shift to the right

By REUTERS
January 13, 2018 19:01




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

VIENNA/ZURICH - Protesters took to the streets of Vienna on Saturday and called for members of the Austria's new right wing government to be boycotted by the rest of Europe.

Around 20,000 people according to police estimates gathered to protest against the new coalition government which includes the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), which was founded by former Nazis.

The demonstrators included students, leftist groups and pensioners who called themselves Grannies Against The Right and others, carrying placards saying "Don't Let Nazis Govern."

Austrian police said up to 1,000 officers were on duty at the event, which they described as peaceful.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 14, 2018
Mexican journalist killed amid wave of violence against media

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 12
    Jerusalem
    12 - 15
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut