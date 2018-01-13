Thousands protest against Austrian government's shift to the right

VIENNA/ZURICH - Protesters took to the streets of Vienna on Saturday and called for members of the Austria's new right wing government to be boycotted by the rest of Europe.



Around 20,000 people according to police estimates gathered to protest against the new coalition government which includes the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), which was founded by former Nazis.



The demonstrators included students, leftist groups and pensioners who called themselves Grannies Against The Right and others, carrying placards saying "Don't Let Nazis Govern."



Austrian police said up to 1,000 officers were on duty at the event, which they described as peaceful.



