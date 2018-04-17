April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Three Iranian security personnel killed at Pakistan border

By REUTERS
April 17, 2018 10:12
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Three Iranian security personnel were killed by militants in a cross-border attack on the frontier with Pakistan on Tuesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said.

An Iranian police officer was killed in an ambush on a border post in the city of Mirjaveh in Sistan-Baluchestan province, and two soldiers died when their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED), the Guards said.

The Revolutionary Guards' statement, posted on state media, said three people it described as terrorists were killed by Iranian security in a "firm and timely response".

Sistan-Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran has long been plagued by unrest from both drug smuggling gangs and separatist militants. The population of the province is predominantly Sunni Muslim; the majority of Iranians are Shi’ites.

In April 2017, ten Iranian border guards were killed by militants in Mirjaveh.

Sunni militant groups which have carried out several deadly attacks in recent years say they are fighting against discrimination


Related Content

Breaking news
April 17, 2018
Syrian army shells jihadist enclave near Damascus

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 33
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 28
    Jerusalem
    16 - 27
    Haifa
  • 24 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut