Three killed when helicopter crashes into California home

Three people were killed on Tuesday when a helicopter crashed into a home in the Southern California community of Newport Beach, officials said.



The Robinson 44 chopper had four people aboard when it crashed into a house about a mile from John Wayne Airport, the facility said on Twitter.



Newport police said three people died in the afternoon crash. It was not immediately clear whether those who died were all passengers or included a bystander. Altogether, five people were involved in the collision, including the four on the helicopter and one bystander on the ground, police said.



