Three men charged with Minnesota mosque bombing

Three men from a rural Illinois community were arrested on Tuesday and charged in the 2017 bombing of a mosque outside Minneapolis and the attempted bombing of an Illinois abortion clinic, US prosecutors said.



Michael Mcwhorter, 29, Joe Morris, 22, and Michael B. Hari, 47, were accused of carrying out a pipe bomb attack on the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Aug. 5 that damaged the building but caused no injuries, according to a statement from the Minnesota US Attorney's Office.



A representative from that office was not immediately able to identify lawyers who might be representing the men, who are in custody in Illinois. The Illinois US Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



