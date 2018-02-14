February 14 2018
|
Shevat, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Three shot near U.S. National Security Agency, one person in custody

By REUTERS
February 14, 2018 15:29




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Three people were shot and wounded near the US National Security Agency's headquarters in Maryland, and one person was in custody, local media reported on Wednesday.

Local fire and police departments tweeted earlier that they were responding to a possible shooting incident outside the agency's campus in Fort Meade.

The highway near Fort Meade was closed in both directions due to the police investigation, according to the Twitter account of the Fort Meade public affairs office, which was unavailable to comment.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 14, 2018
New poll favors Netanyahu's Likud for next election

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 14
    Jerusalem
    11 - 16
    Haifa
  • 15 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut