February 28 2018
|
Adar, 13, 5778
|
Three taken to hospital after letter opened at Virginia military base

By REUTERS
February 28, 2018 01:13
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - Eleven people fell ill and three were transported to a hospital on Tuesday after a letter was opened at a military base in Arlington, Virginia, the fire department and a base spokeswoman said.

"Someone opened a letter and everyone at the office started feeling badly," said Leah Rubalcaba, a spokeswoman for Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.

The three people taken to a hospital were in stable condition, Arlington Fire Department said on Twitter.


