February 16 2018
|
Adar, 1, 5778
|
Tillerson says Turkey has right to secure borders, but calls for restraint

By REUTERS
February 16, 2018




US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday that the United States recognizes Turkey's legitimate right to secure its borders, but called on Ankara to show restraint in its operation in Syria's Afrin and avoid actions that would escalate tension.

At a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Tillerson also said that the United States has serious concerns about local employees at its missions in Turkey and called on Ankara to release a US pastor and other Americans detained in Turkey.

Tillerson arrived in Turkey on Thursday for two days of what officials have said would likely be uncomfortable discussions between the allies, whose relations have neared a breaking point over a host of issues, but particularly Syrian policy.


