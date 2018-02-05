February 06 2018
|
Shevat, 21, 5778
|
Tillerson says 'we'll see what happens' on potential N.Korea meeting

By REUTERS
February 5, 2018 23:12




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LIMA - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday "we'll have to see what happens" when asked whether US Vice President Mike Pence or other officials would meet North Koreans at the Winter Olympic Games next week.

"With respect to the vice president's trip to the Olympics and whether or not there would be an opportunity for any kind of a meeting with North Korea, I think we'll just see. We'll have to see what happens," Tillerson said at a news conference in Lima.


