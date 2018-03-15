March 16 2018
|
Adar, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Tillerson to talk soon with successor nominee Pompeo, U.S. State Dept. says

By REUTERS
March 15, 2018 23:28
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - Fired US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to speak soon with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who has been nominated to succeed him, the State Department said on Thursday.

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Tillerson had handed over the day-to-day responsibilities of running the department to Deputy Secretary John Sullivan, but would continue to work from his office and retain the title of secretary of state until his departure at midnight on March 31.

President Donald Trump fired Tillerson on Tuesday after a series of rifts over policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran, publicly announcing the decision on Twitter just hours after the top U.S. diplomat returned early from a trip to Africa.

Differences over how to deal with North Korea's development of nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States was a main factor in Trump's decision, sources familiar with the deliberations told Reuters.

"The secretary is in the building today ...," Nauert told reporters. "He has ongoing meetings and business to attend to wrapping up his term here at the State Department."

Pompeo has to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before he can succeed Tillerson. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee was not expected to hold hearings on the CIA director's nomination until April, after Tillerson has left the State Department.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 15, 2018
Report: N.Korea says will talk to Sweden on 'bilateral relations' among other issues

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 17 - 27
    Elat
    13 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut