February 05 2018
|
Shevat, 20, 5778
|
Tillerson to visit Peru and Colombia, dogged by Trump aid threat

By REUTERS
February 4, 2018 22:48




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US President Donald Trump's call this week to cut aid for countries where drugs are produced or trafficked could cast a shadow on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's South America visit as he heads for top cocaine-producing nations Peru and Colombia.

Tillerson already raised eyebrows on the eve of his five-nation tour of Latin America, when he suggested that Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro could be toppled by his own military, comments that overshadowed his first stop in Mexico.

Trump said on Friday that unnamed countries were "pouring drugs" into the United States.


