BEIRUT - The top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, on Tuesday described a strike on a military airbase in Syria as "Israel's crime" and said it "will not remain without response," the Lebanese al-Mayadeen channel reported.



Ali Akbar Velayati was speaking upon his arrival in the Syrian capital Damascus, reported al-Mayadeen, which is well connected in government-held parts of Syria.



Share on facebook Share on twitter