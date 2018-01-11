January 12 2018
|
Tevet, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Top US House Dem. wants to call 'dozens' more witnesses in Russia probe

By REUTERS
January 11, 2018 21:31




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The top Democrat on the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, said on Thursday there are dozens of witnesses he would like called before the panel as it investigates whether President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Those witnesses would include Trump's daughter Ivanka and Steve Bannon, his former adviser, US Representative Adam Schiff told reporters. He also said he would like Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to appear again before the committee while noting that the choice of witnesses is determined by the panel's Republican leadership.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 12, 2018
Report: Trump questions taking immigrants from 'sh*thole countries'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 12 - 26
    Elat
    12 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut