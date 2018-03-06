March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Top US official: highly likely Russia will seek to influence 2018 US vote

By REUTERS
March 6, 2018 18:40
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said on Tuesday he had not seen evidence of "robust effort" by Russia to meddle in the 2018 U.S. election, but it is "highly likely" Moscow will try to do so.

"We have not seen evidence of a robust effort yet on the part of Russia, but we know their malign activities continue to exist," Coats told a Senate Armed Services hearing on "Worldwide Threats."

"It's highly likely that they will be doing something. We just don't know how much and when and where," he said. Russia has denied any such efforts.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 6, 2018
U.S. is open-minded but skeptical about North Korea overture

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 22
    Jerusalem
    13 - 23
    Haifa
  • 19 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut