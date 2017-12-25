December 26 2017
Tevet, 8, 5778
Topless Femen activist tries to snatch Jesus statue from Vatican crib

By REUTERS
December 25, 2017 16:28




VATICAN CITY - A topless activist from the feminist group Femen tried to snatch the statue of the baby Jesus from the Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square on Monday but was stopped by police as she grabbed it.

A Reuters photographer said the woman jumped over guard rails and rushed onto the larger-than-life Nativity scene shouting "God is woman." She had the same slogan painted on her bare back.

A Vatican gendarme stopped her from taking the statue and she was detained. The incident happened about two hours before Pope Francis delivered his Christmas message to some 50,000 people in the square.

The group's website identified her as Alisa Vinogradova and called her a "sextremist." It says the goal of the group, which was founded in Ukraine, is "complete victory over patriarchy."

A Femen activist staged a similar action on Christmas Day 2104 but managed to take the statue out of the crib before she was arrested.


December 26, 2017
