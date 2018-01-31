January 31 2018
|
Shevat, 15, 5778
|
Train carrying U.S. Republican lawmakers hits truck, minor injuries

By REUTERS
January 31, 2018 19:03




WASHINGTON - A train traveling from Washington to West Virginia carrying Republican members of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday collided with a garbage truck but only minor injuries were sustained on the train, according to a source on the train.



There were a "few bumps and bruises" sustained by passengers, said the source who asked not to be identified, and provided the information by email.



The train was taking lawmakers to an annual retreat being held this year in West Virginia.


