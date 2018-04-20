April 20 2018
|
Iyar, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Trump, France's Macron to discuss Iran nuclear deal next week

By REUTERS
April 20, 2018 23:18
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the Iran nuclear agreement at the White House on Tuesday, although discussions with European countries on addressing US concerns about the 2015 deal were "not quite done yet," a senior administration official said on Friday.

The official told reporters at a briefing that Trump would also discuss other issues with Macron, including the joint military strike on Syria this month following a suspected chemical weapons attack near Damascus.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 20, 2018
Twitter bans ads from Russia's Kaspersky Lab

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 23
    Jerusalem
    16 - 22
    Haifa
  • 23 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut